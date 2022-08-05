Lightning killed two people near the White House in Washington

Two people were killed by lightning near the White House in Washington. Two others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wis., died of their injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park near the White House, police said.

Two other people, a man, and a woman are in serious condition. Their names are not disclosed.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives," said White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.

Secret Service and US Park Police officers witnessed the lightning strike. They ran over to give first aid to the victims. At about 7 p.m., ambulance crews arrived at the scene and took all the injured to the hospital.