”Krym.Realii”: A Russian warship entered Sevastopol bay with a burnt side

On August 5, a Russian warship entered Sevastopol Bay with a burnt starboard side.

This is reported by the correspondents of "Krym.Realii".

We are talking about the project 22160 "Vasily Bykov" patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. At 09:30, this ship, with the help of tugboats, was moored near the Kuryacha pier in Sevastopol.

On August 4, naval expert HI Sutton published a photo of a Russian warship near occupied Sevastopol that emitted a smoke screen and then ended up in plumes of black smoke.

According to the expert, it was a project 22160 patrol ship of the "Vasily Bykov" type. It is currently unknown what exactly happened to him.