The SBU has created an online service for searching for prisoners and missing persons

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an online service to search for prisoners of war and those missing in war.

The United Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners has introduced a quick form for submitting applications for missing Ukrainians during the war, as well as those who were captured by the occupiers.

Now there is an opportunity to report the circumstances of a personʼs disappearance through an online form. Those citizens who applied to the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners earlier do not need to fill out the electronic form again. "The data sent through the form are confidential and will not reach third parties," the SBU assures.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War once again warned citizens against fraudulent schemes, when unknown persons can offer "help" in freeing relatives from captivity.

They also noted that as a result of joint activities and implementation of the decisions of the Coordination Headquarters, 573 people were already released from captivity.