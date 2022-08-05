Arrested assets worth almost 500 million UAH were handed over to ARMA. They wanted to take them to the “LPR”

Almost 500 million UAH of seized assets were handed over to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

These funds and property belonged to one of the agricultural societies of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

According to the investigation, the founder of one of the Ukrainian agricultural societies, in collusion with representatives of the so-called "LPR" authorities, re-registered the enterprise with the occupiers and tried to withdraw the enterpriseʼs money from the accounts of the Ukrainian bank. This was prevented — the funds were seized.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the facts of property appropriation and collaborative activity (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code).