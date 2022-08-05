Russia keeps four “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers on standby in the Black Sea

The Russian military keeps four “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea with a total salvo of 24 missiles, and five carriers are in the Mediterranean Sea.

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Azov Sea, the Russians continue to control sea communications, keeping up to three ships and boats on combat duty.

During the day, in the interests of Russia, 37 vessels passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait to the Azov Sea (six of them were moving from the Bosporus Strait), and 34 vessels passed to the Black Sea, (seven of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosporus Strait).

The Navy emphasizes that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Azov Sea.