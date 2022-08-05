Ukraine called on Canada to abandon the repair of five more Nord Stream turbines

The ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, called on the Canadian government to abandon maintenance and repair of five more turbines for the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

It is reported by "European Truth".

In a speech to Canadian MPs, Kovalev stated that the decision to service Siemens turbines is a very dangerous precedent for easing sanctions pressure, which strengthened Russiaʼs position.

"This exemption from sanctions has already strengthened Moscowʼs sense of impunity. We repeat what we said earlier: it is clear that Russiaʼs request for turbines had no technical basis and was aimed only at even greater pressure," the ambassador stated, adding that the maintenance of all turbines will strengthen Russiaʼs ability to terrorize Europe for years with interruptions in gas supplies.

She emphasized that Ukraine seeks to work with European countries to reduce gas dependence on the Russian Federation.

"We aim to help by using the Ukrainian gas route, offering gas storage facilities and supplying the EU with additional electricity that could replace up to 5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas," Kovaliv noted.