The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson oblast in 24 hours

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three warehouses with ammunition — in Kherson, Prydniprovsk and Tokarivka.

It was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Also, the Armed Forces liquidated 39 Russians, four S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the “Ginger” radar station, the “Voloshka” 82-caliber automatic mortar, and nine units of armored and automotive equipment.

The final data on the killed occupiers are still being investigated.

Ukrainian attack aircraft attacked two locations of enemy weapons and equipment in the Kherson and Kakhovka districts. A pair of helicopters managed to destroy an enemy stronghold in the occupied Mykolaiv Oblast.

Also, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine densely attacked the Russian air defense system and logistics points, in particular, warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson district.