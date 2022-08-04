Estonia will help restore the Zhytomyr oblast

Estonia will help Ukraine rebuild the Zhytomyr oblast, invest in infrastructure and educational institutions.

It was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu.

"We have developed a plan to help the region with investments in infrastructure and educational institutions. We will try to draw up a certain joint vision for the near future, but we are ready to allocate investments, we are ready to involve other countries in our activities. The first step has already been taken — we will build a new kindergarten. I think that this is a symbolic project — we are not giving up, the war continues, but we are not giving up," said Reynsalu on Wednesday at a press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

According to him, the construction of a new kindergarten has already begun in the region. This is the first of 15 general infrastructure facilities that the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration handed over to the Estonian government for assistance in the reconstruction of the oblast.