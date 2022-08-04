Warner Bros. Studio announced the release date of the second movie “Joker”. Lady Gaga will star in it

Warner Bros. Studio announced the release date of the second part of the movie "Joker" directed by Todd Phillips. The sequel is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.

This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Joaquin Phoenix is likely to play the lead role again.

Director Todd Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver, the screenwriter of the first Joker. Phillips announced the name of the new project on social networks — Joker: Folie à deux.

According to The Hollywood Reporterʼs sources, the second Joker movie will also star Lady Gaga, but the details of her character have not yet been revealed. But the journalists of the publication remind that the Joker is known for his relationship with Harley Quinn, who was his psychiatrist at the Arkham psychiatric hospital, fell in love with him and became his partner in crime.