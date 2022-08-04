Warner Bros. Studio announced the release date of the second movie “Joker”. Lady Gaga will star in it

Warner Bros. Studio announced the release date of the second part of the movie "Joker" directed by Todd Phillips. The sequel is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.
This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Joaquin Phoenix is likely to play the lead role again.
Director Todd Phillips co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver, the screenwriter of the first Joker. Phillips announced the name of the new project on social networks — Joker: Folie à deux.
According to The Hollywood Reporterʼs sources, the second Joker movie will also star Lady Gaga, but the details of her character have not yet been revealed. But the journalists of the publication remind that the Joker is known for his relationship with Harley Quinn, who was his psychiatrist at the Arkham psychiatric hospital, fell in love with him and became his partner in crime.
- "Joker" is a film directed by Todd Phillips, which is based on the backstory of the comic book character of DC Comics, the famous antagonist of Batman — the Joker. "Joker" collected more than a billion dollars at the global box office, cementing its status as the highest-grossing R-rated film. Also , "Joker" won the main prize of the Venice Film Festival in 2019.
- The movie "Joker" with Joaquin Phoenix in the main role became the subject of a dispute between Greek politicians. On October 20, in the center of Athens, the police raided a movie theater showing a movie and took 19 minors out of the movie theater. And the largest chain of cinemas in the United States, Landmark Theaters, has banned wearing masks, costumes and taking toy weapons to movie screenings of "Joker".
- On November 20, 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the studio Warner Bros. began work on the second part of the movie "Joker". Director Todd Phillips later denied this.