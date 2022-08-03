A volcano erupted near the Keflavik airport in Iceland

In the southwest of Iceland, a volcano began to erupt.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Icelandʼs Meteorological Administration reported that the eruption is occurring near Mount Fagradalsfjall, 32 kilometers from the countryʼs capital, Reykjavík.

Before the eruption, small earthquakes occurred in the area, in particular, near Keflavik International Airport.

Last year there was already an eruption in this area. It became the first on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes in almost 800 years. Lava flows have been erupting for several months.