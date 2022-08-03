A volcano erupted near the Keflavik airport in Iceland

In the southwest of Iceland, a volcano began to erupt.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
Icelandʼs Meteorological Administration reported that the eruption is occurring near Mount Fagradalsfjall, 32 kilometers from the countryʼs capital, Reykjavík.
Before the eruption, small earthquakes occurred in the area, in particular, near Keflavik International Airport.
Last year there was already an eruption in this area. It became the first on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes in almost 800 years. Lava flows have been erupting for several months.
- Iceland is located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic. On average, eruptions occur in the country every four to five years.
- The eruption of the Eyjafjallajokutl volcano in 2010 became the most destructive in recent times. Due to the clouds of ash and dust thrown into the atmosphere, air traffic between Europe and North America was interrupted for several days. The ash could damage jet engines. More than 100,000 flights were canceled then.