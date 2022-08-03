Russian troops shelled Chuhuyiv from “Hurricanes”. There are victims

Russian troops again shelled Chuhuiv (Kharkiv oblast).

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Police of the region, reported that at 9:00 a.m. Ukrainian air defense shot down an enemy missile, the fragments of which were found in the field. They look like fragments of the S-300 complex missile.

As early as 12:50 p.m., the Russians shelled the residential quarters of the city. According to preliminary data, they used Uragan rocket systems with cluster shells. They managed to hit one of the apartments — a man died on the spot, two more people were wounded. The deceased and one injured are Russian citizens.