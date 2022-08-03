Ready to resist. The head of the Kharkiv oblast administration warned of an increase in enemy missile attacks on the city and oblast

In recent days, the occupiers have been spreading reports about a possible second attack on Kharkiv. In response to this, the head of the oblast administration, Oleg Sinegubov, assured that the Defense Forces are ready for resistance.

"Our defenders reliably hold the defense, do not allow the enemy to advance, even if he tries. Even attempts to spy on the occupiers were unsuccessful. The invaders constantly suffer losses in manpower and equipment. We are strengthening fortifications and our defense capabilities every day. When trying to move forward, the enemy will only face another fiasco and even greater losses," Sinegubov emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers are not successful at the front, and therefore, out of powerlessness, they continue terror against peaceful people.

"We have information that in the coming days the enemy will intensify rocket attacks on Kharkiv and the areas of the oblast. Therefore, I ask the residents of Kharkiv region not to ignore the alarm signals, not to be on the streets unless absolutely necessary, and to stay in shelters during the alarm," the head of the oblast urged.