The General Staff: The occupiers lost 180 soldiers killed yet and 34 pieces of equipment in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of August 3.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 180 soldiers, six tanks, eight armored vehicles, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and one special vehicle, an air defense system, an unmanned aerial vehicle and six cruise missiles. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: