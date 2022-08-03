The Reels feature on Instagram is now available for Ukrainian users

Now on Instagram for Ukrainian users, not only the Music function is available, but also Reels with all the tools.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, indicating that the departmentʼs team had been conducting negotiations and consultations with Meta management for more than a year about the launch of these functions in Ukraine.

The Reels function allows you to record short video clips with music or other sound. The Reels platform is similar to TikTok in that it provides a set of tools that make it easy to make videos. Instagram launched Reels back in 2020, the function became popular in the world, but in Ukraine it did not work to its full extent. In the coming weeks, all videos under 15 minutes will receive Reels creative tools.

"The new tools will help promote personal accounts and create creative content. This will help to cover events in Ukraine even more qualitatively and on a larger scale, in particular for foreign users of Facebook and Instagram," added the Ministry of Digital Transformation.