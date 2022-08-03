Nancy Pelosiʼs flight became the most tracked flight of all time on Flightradar

The flight with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who flew to Taiwan despite the threat of China, was the most tracked flight on the Flightradar24 portal.

The portal reported this on the evening of August 2.

More than 708 000 people around the world followed the flight at the same time. In total, an estimated 2.92 million people watched at least part of the flight during the seven-hour flight.

The unprecedented interest in this particular flight put an extremely high strain on Flightradar24ʼs infrastructure, but the team had to deploy a "waiting room" feature that measures access to Flightradar24 for non-subscribers. Normal access for all users was quickly restored shortly after Pelosi landed.