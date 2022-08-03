Nancy Pelosiʼs flight became the most tracked flight of all time on Flightradar

The flight with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who flew to Taiwan despite the threat of China, was the most tracked flight on the Flightradar24 portal.
The portal reported this on the evening of August 2.
More than 708 000 people around the world followed the flight at the same time. In total, an estimated 2.92 million people watched at least part of the flight during the seven-hour flight.
The unprecedented interest in this particular flight put an extremely high strain on Flightradar24ʼs infrastructure, but the team had to deploy a "waiting room" feature that measures access to Flightradar24 for non-subscribers. Normal access for all users was quickly restored shortly after Pelosi landed.
- Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi officially arrived in Taiwan on August 3. Pelosi is the third-ranking official in the US and became the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In China, her visit has already been called a "serious violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity."
- Taiwan is an island with a population of 23 million people, located almost 130 km from the coast of China. Washington and Beijing have long argued over the island. When it became known that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, would visit Taiwan, tensions between the countries reached a new high. China considers Taiwan its territory and hints at a possible military conquest of the island. The Taiwanese army will not be able to stand up to the Chinese army on its own, so the Taiwanese authorities hope for the quick protection of the US army. However, the participation of the Americans is not guaranteed.