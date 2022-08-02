In Great Britain, the man who was detained in the Windsor Palace with a crossbow is accused of high treason

British prosecutors have charged a man who was caught with a crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The Associated Press writes about it.

Twenty-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with treason after being caught with a crossbow in the palace grounds. Prosecutors say he wanted to "hurt or alarm" Queen Elizabeth II.

The charge refers to "firing or aiming a firearm, throwing or using any offensive object or weapon with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty". This is an offense under Section 2 of the Treason Act 1842. He was also charged with threats to kill and possession of a weapon.

Cheil is currently in custody. He will appear at Westminster Magistratesʼ Court on August 17.