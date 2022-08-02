“The Political Order”. “European Solidarity” denies involvement in the fake accounts exposed by the SSU

The co-chair of the "European Solidarity" faction, Iryna Herashchenko, denied the involvement of the police force in the bot farm exposed by the SBU, which, according to the investigation, spread fakes about the conflict between the Presidentʼs Office and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.
She wrote on her Facebook that the police force welcomes the work of the Ukrainian special services in combating hybrid information threats, but categorically denies any involvement in any bot farms.
She considers information from a number of mass media about the involvement of Eurosolidarity representatives to be a slander of a political force.
"We regard this as dishonesty and the fulfillment of a political order from the authorities. The sources referred to by the mass media deliberately misinform respected publications and involve them in dirty political provocation," Herashchenko said.
It requires publications to refute or remove the mention of "European Solidarity".
- On August 2, the SSU announced that it had liquidated a million of fake accounts, which was destabilizing the situation in Ukraine at the behest of one of the political forces — "Babel" sources claim that "European Solidarity" is involved in this.
- Another interlocutor of "Babel" in the SSU also confirms the involvement of "EU" and clarifies that the operation was implemented in the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State in the field of information security. Investigators are not releasing more information.
- According to the SSU, the bots distributed content about the "conflict between the leadership of the OP and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces", and also conducted campaigns that discredited the first lady Elena Zelenska. The SSU states it has exposed the leader of the group, a Russian citizen who lived in Kyiv and positioned himself as a "political expert." His name is not mentioned, but it is indicated that he was in contact with a current MP "for work".