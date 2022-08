In the morning, the Russian army shelled Mykolaiv, damaging one of the facilities.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the shelling, the lining of the tank and two nearby buildings caught fire. The fire was contained by 07:35 a.m., extinguished by 07:50 a.m. 57 people and 27 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, also published a video of the missile strike.