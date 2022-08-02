”Ukrzaliznytsia” resumed the service of the Kyiv-Yasinya train

From August 5, "Ukrzaliznytsia" resumes daily train No. 55/56 between Kyiv and Yasinya.
This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".
The train will depart from Kyiv daily at 15:02 p.m. and arrive at Yasinya station at 07:11 a.m.
The return train from Yasinya station will depart at 17:17 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 09:52 a.m.
Tickets for this flight are already available at station ticket offices and online.
- Recently , "Ukrzaliznytsia" received 44 more defibrillators, they will be installed at the stations. Currently, defibrillators have already been installed at railway stations in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Uzhgorod, Dnipro and Kyiv.