The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was able to confirm 5 327 cases of death and 7 257 cases of wounding of civilians during the entire period of Russiaʼs full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

These data cover the period from February 24 to midnight on July 31, OHCHR reported.

At least 352 children were killed, and 571 were injured.

In July, the organization registered 1 455 cases of death or wounding of civilians: 355 dead and 1 100 wounded.