The morning briefing of the General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized a reconnaissance group near Novopol

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the threat of missile strikes from Belarus remains. The Russians continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, as well as conduct reconnaissance there.
Kharkiv and its surroundings are being shelled by Russia with barrel and rocket artillery.
- An airstrike was recorded near Dibrivny in the Slovyansk direction.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemyʼs efforts are concentrated on the offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Serebryanka and conducted assaults near Ivano-Daryivka, they were unsuccessful and retreated.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Yakovlivka, Semyhyrya, Pokrovsky and Biloghorivka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled the assault in the areas of Yakovlivka, Vershyn, Kodema and Travnevo. Fighting continues in the districts of Bakhmut and Zaitsevo.
- In the Avdiivka direction, unsuccessful assault actions were recorded in the Avdiivka area. Fighting continues near Pisky.
- On the Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized a reconnaissance group near Novopoly.
- Also, the occupier systematically opened fire on Mykolaiv and the oblast, but during the storming of Trudolyubivka (Kherson oblast), the Russians were defeated and retreated.