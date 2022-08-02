The USA eliminated the leader of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, as a result of a CIA counter-terrorist operation, the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed.

This was reported to Reuters by US officials.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian physician and surgeon, helped coordinate the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, when about three thousand people died. Along with other high-ranking al-Qaeda members, he also planned the October 12, 2000, attack on a U.S. Navy ship in Yemen that killed 17 U.S. sailors and injured more than 30. The States also indicted him for his involvement in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people and injured more than 5,000. Al Zawahiri became the leader of al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in 2011.

Ayman al-Zawahiri (right) and Osama bin Laden (left) give an interview, 2001. Wikimedia

One of the official sources of the USA told journalists on the condition of anonymity that on August 31, the CIA struck the Afghan capital of Kabul with a drone: the operation was successful, there were no victims among the civilian population.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

"A rocket hit a house in Sherpur district. There were no casualties, as the house was empty," said Abdul Nafi Thakor, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan.