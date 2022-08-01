In Kherson oblast, Russian occupiers fired at an evacuation bus. Two people died, two others were seriously injured

Russian occupiers fired at a bus during the evacuation from the village of Starossillia, Kherson oblast, to Kryvyi Rih. Two people died. Two more were hospitalized in serious condition.

This was reported by the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The orcs committed another war crime today. There was an attempt to evacuate seven civilians in a red minibus from the occupied village of Starosillia. In the area of the village of Dovhove, the occupiers shot this bus at point blank range with ATGMs. Two civilians were killed. Five people were evacuated to Kryvyi Rih — three men and two women, all civilians. Two of them are in a very serious condition with burn shock," Vilkul wrote.

According to him, the wounded are now in a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, where they are receiving medical assistance.