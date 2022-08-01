Ex-commander of a ship of the Navy of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kiselyov, was detained in occupied Henichesk

In Henichesk, the occupiers detained and arrested the former captain of the Ukrainian Navy ship "Slavutych", Oleksiy Kiselyov.

It was reported by the publication "Graty".

Kiselyov was detained on July 22. The occupation court of Simferopol arrested Kiselyov for two months. Russian special services detained Kiselyov on suspicion that he allegedly joined the Crimean Tatar volunteer unit named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan in May 2016 and prepared its fighters for the naval blockade of Crimea. By the way, the Ukrainian is a military pensioner.

Kiselyov moved to Henichesk from Sevastopol in 2015, after the occupation of Crimea. In Crimea, he managed the public organization "Maidan-Sevastopol" (in 2013-2014). In Henichesk, he began helping displaced people from Crimea and headed the public organization "Pereselenets-SOS" for helping displaced people.