The Hubble telescope showed the bright “heart” of the Sagittarius constellation

The Hubble Space Telescope, thanks to its wide-angle universal camera WFC3, photographed the central part of the globular star cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius.

This is reported by the observatory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Hubble revolutionized the study of globular clusters, since it is almost impossible to clearly distinguish the stars in them with ground-based telescopes.

The blur caused by Earthʼs atmosphere makes it difficult to distinguish one star from another, but thanks to Hubbleʼs low-Earth orbit, our planetʼs atmosphere no longer interferes.

Therefore, Hubble is used to study which stars make up globular clusters, how they evolve, and what role gravity plays in these dense systems.