The Ministry of Defense of Turkey: The first vessel with grain will leave the Ukrainian port at 08:30 a.m.

The first vessel with unblocked Ukrainian grain will leave the Black Sea port controlled by Ukraine at 08:30 a.m. in the morning.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey, the parties are guarantors of the process.

"The first ship from Ukrainian ports will depart today at 08:30 a.m.," the Turkish agency briefly reported.

There is no data from the authorities of Ukraine and the UN about the time of the first shipʼs departure through the sea passage unblocked by the occupying country, Russia.

CNN Turk reports that the first caravan of sixteen vessels with Ukrainian grain may arrive at the Turkish port in Istanbul as early as August 3. After that, vessels with Ukrainian grain will be sent to African countries, in particular Somalia.