The Ministry of Defense of Turkey: The first vessel with grain will leave the Ukrainian port at 08:30 a.m.

The first vessel with unblocked Ukrainian grain will leave the Black Sea port controlled by Ukraine at 08:30 a.m. in the morning.
This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey, the parties are guarantors of the process.
"The first ship from Ukrainian ports will depart today at 08:30 a.m.," the Turkish agency briefly reported.
There is no data from the authorities of Ukraine and the UN about the time of the first shipʼs departure through the sea passage unblocked by the occupying country, Russia.
CNN Turk reports that the first caravan of sixteen vessels with Ukrainian grain may arrive at the Turkish port in Istanbul as early as August 3. After that, vessels with Ukrainian grain will be sent to African countries, in particular Somalia.
- Earlier this week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, informed that Ukraine is ready to start shipping millions of tons of grain stored in its southern ports and is waiting for a signal from its partners, Turkey and the United Nations.
- On July 29, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported that the Odesa and Chornomorsk seaports have already loaded 17 ships with grain, ten of which are ready for shipment.
- On July 22, in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.