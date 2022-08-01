The Russians hit Saltivka. Kharkiv residents are asked to stay in shelters

In the morning of August 1, the Russian occupiers struck the Saltivka district of Kharkiv several times.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

In the morning, explosions rang out in the city — the enemy attacked Saltivka district. According to preliminary data from the Oblast Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

The Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, added that today at 7:10 a.m. the Russians fired at a public transport stop, one person was wounded.

The head of the oblast military administration called on Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters.