The Security Service of Latvia has warned the countryʼs leadership about the risks of Russian mass media moving to the country

The State Security Service of Latvia has warned senior state officials about the risks associated with the fact that more and more Russian media companies are starting to work in the country.

Delfi writes about it.

This week, Latvian Radio reported that more than 200 Russian journalists and 23 media outlets emigrated from Russia to Latvia after the war in Ukraine began. Some of them have already officially started work from Riga.

In a written explanation to Latvian Radio, the State Security Service stated that it "evaluates what is happening in the information space in the context of the current geopolitical situation and Russiaʼs aggressive war in Ukraine."

"SDB constantly assesses the risks that arise as a result of Russiaʼs purposeful and systematic efforts to influence the information space and mass media. The State Security Service has been informed about the work of Russian independent mass media in Latvia. In this regard, the service identified risks for the security of the Latvian information space, as well as intelligence risks associated with the fact that the mediaʼs activities have traditionally been in favor of the Russian special services. The SBI has informed the highest leadership of the country about this," the service reports.