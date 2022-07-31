Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 191 peaceful residents of the oblast are being held captive by the Russians. Among the prisoners are two minors

From March to July 30, Russian troops took 453 people hostage in Zaporizhzhia oblast. Of them, 191 are still in captivity.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, announced this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Among the captives of the Russian occupiers are six representatives of local authorities, 13 entrepreneurs, and 27 heads of enterprises and organizations. Recently, there were five minors in captivity, three were released, two more are still there. Also, the invaders illegally detain thousands of people temporarily — for a day or two.

"They are not prisoners of war, they are hostages. They get their special status. Several dozen of them were freed under the exchange procedure. Recently, there have been no such exchanges," said the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.

According to Oleksandr Starukh, the Russians put people in basements, shock them with electric currents, abuse them, demand money, put pressure on families and threaten to kidnap children. According to his information, the prisoners are being held on the territory of Ukraine. Some of the prisoners were taken to Donbas and some to Crimea.