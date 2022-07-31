The Russian army shelled Donetsk oblast 34 times a day and destroyed 42 residential buildings. Civilians died

During the day, the occupying Russian troops made 34 strikes on Donetsk oblast. There are dead and wounded civilians.

This was reported to the police.

23 settlements of Donetsk oblast came under Russian fire: the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novohrodivka, the village of Hostre, the villages of Bila Hora, Vovche, Herohiivka, Katerynivka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, Mykolaivka, Novozhelanne, Oleksandropil, Riznyivka, Sokil, Staromykolaivka, Shcherbynivka.

The Russians used rockets, aviation, artillery, and the Grad and Uragan multiple rocket systems.

The shelling destroyed and damaged 76 civilian objects. Among them are 42 residential buildings, four wheat fields and agricultural machinery, a market, a canteen, a production workshop, a transformer, garages, and power lines.

The police showed the consequences of the Russian shelling: