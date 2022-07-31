Germany, Hungary and Italy will patrol the skies over the Baltic states

On August 1, German, Hungarian and Italian fighter jets will begin air patrols over the Baltic region as part of the NATO mission.

This is stated on the website of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Four Hungarian JAS-39 fighters, four German Eurofighter aircraft, and Italian Eurofighter fighters will take part in the mission. The new contingents will replace the Belgian, French and Spanish units that have been patrolling the region since April.

The allies have taken turns guarding the skies over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania since they joined NATO in 2004 because those countries do not have their own fighter jets.

"NATO air policing is a clear example of Alliance solidarity in action. At a time when European security has been fundamentally altered by Russia’s war against Ukraine, NATO fighter jets remain ready around the clock to protect Allied airspace. We are always vigilant," NATO official representative Oana Lungescu said.