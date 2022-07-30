Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov: The occupiers will introduce passes for leaving Vasylivka from August 1

In Zaporizhzhia oblast, a special "pass" from the Russians will be required to leave the occupied Vasylivka from August 1. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of the telethon on July 30.

"The queue [to leave] is not decreasing; as of this morning, there are more than 800 cars and more than 4,000 people. The ruscists changed their tactics several times: if they used to let people out of Vasylivka at 5:00 p.m., now it is in the morning, but no more than 200-300 cars per day. Two days ago, they started making copies of all passports. Yesterday, they informed that from Monday [August 1], to leave the occupied territory, it will be necessary to take special passes from the "Commandantʼs Office", — said Ivan Fedorov.

He said that more than 60% of Melitopolʼs residents have already left.

Vasylivka is a city in the Melitopol district, through which you can go to the unoccupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast from the occupied south.