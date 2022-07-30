Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Latvia

"Gazprom" has stopped supplying gas to Latvia since July 30 due to a "violation of gas selection conditions". It is not known what exactly it is about.

The company announced this on July 30.

The share of Russian gas in the Latvian energy supply system is 25%. The countryʼs Minister of Economy, Ilse Indriksone, has already announced that there will be enough gas for the heating season.

According to the head of Latvijas gaze, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the flow of gas from the Russian Federation to Latvia was repeatedly stopped. In addition, in mid-July, the Latvian parliament passed a law prohibiting the supply of natural gas to Latvia from Russia from January 1, 2023. For its part, after the start of the war, the European Union halved the share of gas purchases from Russia — from 40 to 20%, said the High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.