Actor Will Smith did apologize to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

Hollywood actor Will Smith apologized to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscar ceremony on March 28. The comedian himself made a joke in response

“I reached out to Chris and got a message that he wasnʼt ready to talk and he would when he was ready. So Iʼll tell you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and Iʼm here when youʼre ready to talk," the actor said.

Will Smith apologized to Rock himself, his colleagues and fans, noting that he tried to contact the comedian after the ceremony.

"Iʼm trying. Iʼm sorry, but I try not to be ashamed. I am a human being. I made a mistake. And Iʼd like to not think of myself as a piece of shit," added Smith.

After that video, Chris Rock mentioned the incident on his show (he hadnʼt publicly commented on it before): “Everybodyʼs trying to be the damn victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, no one will hear the real victims. [...] Even I was slapped by Smith, and I went to work the next day."