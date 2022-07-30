Russian troops have already lost more than 40,500 soldiers and almost 4,000 armored vehicles during the war with Ukraine

Ukrainian troops eliminated 170 Russian soldiers during the day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russians have already lost more than 40,500 of their own soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also, during the day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed 10 tanks, eight armored vehicles and six artillery systems. In total, the Russians have already lost 1,759 tanks.

In addition, the Ukrainian military shot down two drones and destroyed 19 vehicles.