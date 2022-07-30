Bloomberg: Bypassing sanctions, Russia transferred billions of dollars to Turkey for the construction of a nuclear power plant

The Russian state-owned company Rosatom continues to transfer funds to its subsidiary, which is building a $20 billion nuclear power plant in Turkey. Transactions are carried out through sanctioned banks.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

The corresponding funds go through Sberbank and Sovkombank, which are under Western sanctions. In particular, last week the Russians sent $5 million to the Turkish company Akkuyu Nuclear JSC.

The power plant is considered critically important for Turkey as the country wants to meet its ever-growing energy needs. This nuclear power plant can provide 10% of the countryʼs domestic demand for electricity if all four reactors are operational.

This project received financing from the Russian Sberbank and Sovcombank, which have come under Western sanctions. At the same time, Rosatom itself, as well as its subsidiary company that builds the nuclear power plant, avoided sanctions.