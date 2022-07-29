Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in the 2024 presidential election

The current US president, 79-year-old Joe Biden, intends to run for the next presidential election in 2024.

This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre during the briefing.

"Joe Biden will run for president in 2024. We are far from that, so I will not talk about the details, nor will I comment on public opinion polls," she said.

Biden is the most likely candidate from the Democratic Party to defeat Donald Trump.

Earlier, The Washington Post newspaper reported that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, may announce his participation in the 2024 elections as early as September.