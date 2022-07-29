The National Bank forbade money changers to display currency exchange rates on street signs

The National Bank of Ukraine tightened the requirements for money changers and forbade them to display their exchange rate outside the cash registers, "attracting additional excessive attention to them with any digital values or symbols."

The NBU announced this on the evening of July 29.

Also, in order to control how money changers follow the order of currency exchange, there must be video surveillance cameras on their premises. In addition, information about the cash register (CRA) used by exchangers will be transmitted to the National Bank — this will make it possible to strengthen tax discipline because exchangers practically do not pay income tax. The obligation to submit information to the Register of premises in which currency transactions are carried out has also been restored for exchangers.