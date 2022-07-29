The former ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic became the deputy minister of foreign affairs

The former ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebyynys, became the deputy minister of foreign affairs. The government made the relevant decision at a meeting on July 29.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Council, Taras Melnychuk.

"Perebyynis Yevhen has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," he noted.

The government also appointed Svitlana Grynchuk as the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Perebyynis from the post of ambassador on July 9. He worked in the Czech Republic since 2017. Before that, he was the ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia for 5 years.

Perebyynis has been in the diplomatic service since 1992 — first he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then at the embassy in the Czech Republic. He also worked for some time in the international departments of the Presidential Administration.

He directly became an ambassador in 2008 — then he headed the embassy of Ukraine in Sweden. In 2012, Perebyynis became the ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on special assignments, and in 2013 he was the director of the information policy department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the spokesperson of this department.