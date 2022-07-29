News

In Kramatorsk, the body of another man was found from under the rubble of a house. In the morning, Russia hit there with missiles

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

Rescuers have completed the analysis of the remains of a destroyed residential building in Kramatorsk. The body of a dead man was found under the rubble.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

In total, as a result of the shelling, two people died, and five people were injured (two of them rescuers).

The impact completely destroyed two private houses and damaged another 21 residences.

  • On July 29, the government created the Coordination Headquarters, which will deal with the organization of evacuation from Donetsk oblast. The headquarters was headed by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.