In Kramatorsk, the body of another man was found from under the rubble of a house. In the morning, Russia hit there with missiles

Rescuers have completed the analysis of the remains of a destroyed residential building in Kramatorsk. The body of a dead man was found under the rubble.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
In total, as a result of the shelling, two people died, and five people were injured (two of them rescuers).
The impact completely destroyed two private houses and damaged another 21 residences.
- On July 29, the government created the Coordination Headquarters, which will deal with the organization of evacuation from Donetsk oblast. The headquarters was headed by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.