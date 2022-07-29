The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of torture of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose genitals were cut off

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It is about the torture of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian soldiers.

Prosecutors have processed a video in which individuals in the uniform of the Russian Armed Forces are torturing a prisoner in the uniform of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier. Currently, the law enforcement officers are establishing all circumstances of the commission of this crime.

"Cruel treatment of prisoners of war, their torture, including physical mutilation, is a gross violation of Article 13 of the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office emphasized.

They added that law enforcement officers are documenting all facts of ill-treatment of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.