Police: in Kherson oblast, Russian shelling killed 7 people in a day

Seven people were killed and six were injured in Kherson oblast yesterday due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the police of Kherson oblast.

Five civilians were killed during rocket attacks by the Russians on the villages of Bilogirka and Andriivka. Also, the Russian army fired artillery at the villages of Arkhangelske and Vysokopillya. Two local residents were mortally wounded by shell explosions. They died in their own yards.

Artillery shelling of the villages of Osokorivka, Rivnopillya and Ivanivka of the Beryslav district wounded six people, they are currently being rescued by medics in Kryvyi Rih.

In Novovorontsovka, Bila Krynytsia, Potemkyne, and Vysokopillya, Russian shells damaged and destroyed the houses of local residents.