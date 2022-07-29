KIIS: 81% of Ukrainians are in favor of joining the EU, more than 70% are in favor of joining NATO

More than 80% of Ukrainians would vote for joining the European Union in the event of a referendum. Also, 71% would be in favor of joining NATO.

This is stated in the Kyiv International Institute of Sociologyʼs survey which took place in July 6-20, 2022.

If to count these data among those who have decided and plan to vote in such a referendum, support for joining the EU would be 96%, and 91% for NATO.

As for the regions, there is a certain decrease in support for the EU and NATO from west to east. However, the majority of people are still in favor of joining these organizations — from 88% in the West to 71% in the East for the European Union and from 81% in the West to 56% in the East for NATO.

Also, the KIIS showed how Ukrainiansʼ views on joining the EU and NATO changed from 2013 to today. Before the start of the war with Russia, slightly less than 50% of Ukrainians supported joining the European Union, while only about 20% supported joining NATO.