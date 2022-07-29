The governor of Bryansk oblast reported about the shelling of the oblast. Social networks write about a fire in a military unit

The Russian authorities reported shelling of several settlements in the Bryansk oblast.

This was announced by the oblast governor Oleksandr Bogomaz.

In particular, he reported on the "attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine" of the village of Sachkovichi in the Klimiv district, as a result of which the power line was damaged. This district is located 10 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, users of social networks report that the villages of Kurkovichi and Klintsi came under fire. In the latter, a fire broke out on the territory of a military unit.