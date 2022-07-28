Volunteer and poet Hlib Babich died in the war

A veteran and leader of the volunteer initiative "Res_Publica. Brothers in arms" Hlib Babich.

This was reported by the speaker of the international intelligence community InformNapalm Mykhailo Makaruk.

"Thank you for your advice, thank you for your support, and bow to you for your service," he wrote.

The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, confirmed the death of Babich, calling him one of the closest people and a faithful brother.

Volunteer Yurii Biriukov also commented on the death of his brother: "I adore your talent and intelligence, ingenuity and grumbling, hard work and laziness. I adore your persistence to make me listen to your songs, which I do not perceive, but listen and recognize the talent [...] And now you are dead."

Hlib Babich wrote lyrics for various bands, in particular for Kozak System. The last composition for them was called "Molfar".

Babich was also a veteran of the war that Russia started in 2014.