The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the parliament a draft of the law on the conditions for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship — it will be necessary to pass exams

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced that the government submitted a draft of the law on the conditions for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship to the parliament.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, the document suggests that to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, a person should pass a comprehensive exam on knowledge of the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian language.

"After the adoption of this law, to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, it will be necessary to pass a comprehensive exam on knowledge of the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian language. Those who will receive citizenship for outstanding services to Ukraine, or those who are serving in the Armed Forces and received citizenship, must pass three relevant exams within two years from receiving citizenship," Shmyhal said.