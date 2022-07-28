The European Commission reviewed the maps of the transport network, adding Ukraine there. What will this solution do?

The European Commission has officially approved the revision of the maps of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), expanding them to include routes in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Mustafa Nayem.

According to him, now a number of road and railway routes, which cover the entire territory of Ukraine from the western borders to the coast of the Black and Azov seas, are included in four of the nine main European transport corridors, namely:

The North-Baltic Corridor was extended through Lviv and Kyiv to Mariupol;

Balto – Black Sea – Aegean corridor extended through Lviv, Chernivtsi (Romania and Moldova) to Odesa;

the corridors Baltic Sea — Adriatic Sea and Rhine — Danube will pass through Lviv.

In practice, this will allow:

to eliminate existing obstacles in carrying out logistics operations;

attract European investments for the modernization of transport infrastructure;

get access to EU assistance tools in the development of the Ukrainian part of the TEN-T network;

develop multimodal transportation;

reduce logistics costs;

to improve the quality of services during the transportation of goods.

"It is particularly gratifying that the result of updating the TEN-T network was the removal of Russian and Belarusian routes from it, as well as the downgrading of the status of routes on the territory of the EU at the junctions with these aggressor countries," Nayem noted and added that this decision will allow Europe to be connected from west to east and from north to south by a network of roads, railways, airports and waterways.

The development of the transport system will take place in two stages: the construction of the "key" network should be completed by 2030, and the "general" network by 2050.