The Russian army struck a high-rise building in Toretsk — two people were killed

Rescuers dismantled the rubble of a five-story building in Toretsk, Donetsk oblast, after shelling by the Russians. Two people died.

The State Emergency Service writes about this on its Telegram channel.

"Today, rescuers from the city of Toretsk, during emergency rescue and search operations in the destroyed part of a 5-story residential building, discovered and recovered the bodies of 2 dead persons (a man and a woman). Currently, the work is completed," the message reads.

The rescuers also managed to rescue three people from under the rubble.