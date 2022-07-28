Privatization of state-owned enterprises will be resumed in Ukraine

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 7451, which will allow for the restoration of privatization of state-owned enterprises, as well as facilitate the relocation of enterprises from regions where hostilities are ongoing.

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, noted that thanks to privatization, those state assets that are in Ukraine and are currently decaying and idle without proper use, will be able to privatize and modernize businesses from regions where hostilities are currently taking place. So, for example, privatization can help relocated enterprises find premises, restore and develop business.

Among the important changes in the draft law regarding the privatization of state and communal property: