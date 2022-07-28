The new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium wrote a letter to Kuleba in honor of Ukraineʼs Statehood Day. She did not mention her trip to the occupied Crimea

The new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, wrote a letter to her Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba in honor of Ukraineʼs Statehood Day. She assured that Belgium recognizes the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but did not mention her trip to the annexed Crimea in 2021.

The text of the letter is published on her official website.

"Ukraine is an independent and sovereign state, as well as a valuable and reliable member of the international community. Its people have an indisputable right to choose their own destiny. The territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders must be fully respected. These borders cover all territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbas, which are currently under the illegal occupation of the Russian Federation directly or through puppet regimes," she stated.

Lahbib emphasized that Belgium considers Ukraine as a member of the European family and will support it in the war against Russia.

"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Kyiv in the near future to personally express our support and discuss with you how we can not only continue, but also strengthen our future cooperation," she emphasized.